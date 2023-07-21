Thai healthcare startups set to shine at region’s largest medical expo

Daphne Yeo, project executive director of the organiser’s healthcare portfolio, said that medical startups in Southeast Asia, including in Thailand, are seeing rapid growth. She said the upcoming exhibit will help them make global connections.

Yeo said the fair she is organising will give the startups a platform to grow globally.

The fair will be the first biennial exhibition since 2019 to provide opportunities for all involved in the medical field to source and procure medical and healthcare products.

Medical companies from all over the world will be selling their products.

"With face-to-face networking, establishing business connections, and a leading knowledge hub, both exhibitors and visitors are ensured to exchange and experience the latest breakthrough medical products and services," Yeo said.

Aside from showcasing medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, and diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and rehabilitation products, Medical Fair Thailand 2023 will provide a comprehensive platform for navigating the Thai, regional, and global markets, she added.

Kritphaka Boonfueng, executive director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), agreed with Yeo that the event will be a great springboard for the country's innovators and startups.