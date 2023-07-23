Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon double-track rail route to start running from September
The 400-kilometre-long double-track railway linking Bangkok’s neighbouring Nakhon Pathom province to Chumphon in the South will be ready for test runs in September.
Tipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokesperson, said on Sunday that the railway, the construction of which was split into three phases, will be partially ready for test runs of the entire route in September.
During the test run, contractors will install the control and telecom systems, she said, adding that the route will be fully ready with all systems in place by 2025.
Tipanan said the three phases of the double-track railway are part of seven urgent double-track rail projects launched by the exiting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government to improve the country’s transport infrastructure.
The seven projects, covering a distance of 993 kilometres, began in 2016. Two have been completed and are in operation. They are:
• 106km double-track railway from Chachoengsao to Klong Sib Khao and Kaeng Khoi junction. In operation since 2019.
• 187km double-track railway from Jira Road (Saraburi-Nakhon Ratchasima) to Khon Kaen. In operation since 2020.
She said two other projects are under construction, namely the Lop Buri-Pak Nampho project and the Map Kabao-Jira Road project.
Apart from the seven urgent projects, the Prayut government also kicked off the construction of two more routes – the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong and Ban Phai-Mukdahan-Nakhon Phanom routes.
Once the projects are completed, the country’s ratio of double-track railways will rise from 6% to 65% of the entire rail network in the country, the spokesperson added.
She said the government also planned seven other projects in the second phase, covering a total distance of 1,483km, but this would depend on the next government.