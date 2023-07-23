Nakhon Pathom-Chumphon double-track rail route to start running from September

Tipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokesperson, said on Sunday that the railway, the construction of which was split into three phases, will be partially ready for test runs of the entire route in September.

During the test run, contractors will install the control and telecom systems, she said, adding that the route will be fully ready with all systems in place by 2025.

Tipanan said the three phases of the double-track railway are part of seven urgent double-track rail projects launched by the exiting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government to improve the country’s transport infrastructure.