Over 9,000 Karenni people have fled to Mae Hong Song from war in Myanmar

Chettha Mosikarat, governor of the northern province, said 9,064 Karenni people have fled across the border from Kayah State to Mae Hong Son to take refuge in five areas since the fighting escalated in early June.

He said 4,473 Karenni people were taking refuge in Mae Sariang district, 820 in Khun Yuam district, and 3,771 in Muang district.

Safe zones provided by Thai authorities are located about one kilometre from the border, the governor added.