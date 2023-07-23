Over 9,000 Karenni people have fled to Mae Hong Song from war in Myanmar
The Mae Hong Son provincial administration is taking care of more than 9,000 Karenni people who have fled an intensifying bombing campaign targeting Karenni Army bases and villages in Myanmar’s Kayah State.
Chettha Mosikarat, governor of the northern province, said 9,064 Karenni people have fled across the border from Kayah State to Mae Hong Son to take refuge in five areas since the fighting escalated in early June.
He said 4,473 Karenni people were taking refuge in Mae Sariang district, 820 in Khun Yuam district, and 3,771 in Muang district.
Safe zones provided by Thai authorities are located about one kilometre from the border, the governor added.
Thai authorities have provided food and make-shift shelters for the displaced people as well as basic healthcare. The governor said nongovernmental organizations are helping the provincial administration take care of the displaced people and that residents of the province have made donations to help them.
Chettha said the provincial administration is still able to care for the displaced people, but if the fighting continued it might have to re-assess the situation.
Meanwhile, a source from the Karenni Army said that Myanmar’s junta has continued to bomb Karenni Army bases and the homes of local people and that the airstrikes have lasted for several consecutive days.
The source said a fighter jet bombed Karenni Army bases in two villages opposite Pha Song district and another base across the border from Mae Sariang district.