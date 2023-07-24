Public health authorities concerned as dengue cases soar

According to Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department, the number of dengue fever patients has risen to more than 5,000 cases per week nationwide. The total number of patients has reached almost 40,000, with over 40 reported deaths. This is close to the numbers observed during the last outbreak in 2019, which saw more than 70,000 cases and over 70 deaths throughout the year. If the number of cases continues to increase steadily, it may be necessary to put strict measures in place to control the disease quickly and efficiently.

Public health teams from 30 districts of 18 provinces, all of which have seen a continuous increase in the number of dengue fever patients, met online with representatives of the Department of Local Administration on July 21, who emphasised the need for immediate control and prevention measures within the next four weeks.

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Krabi, Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat, and Bangkok are the most affected, with all seeing dengue cases for more than 8 consecutive weeks. In addition, the number of cases in the last four weeks has exceeded the average of the previous 5 years, indicating a potential epidemic.