Motorists advised to avoid three protest areas in Bangkok
Motorists have been advised to avoid three areas in Bangkok where demonstrations are scheduled for Monday.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) listed the areas as:
• Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, parallel to the Agriculture Ministry
• Sap Road in front of the Russian Embassy
• Roads around the Victory Monument in Phaya Thai district from 3pm.
The police have advised commuters to use routes parallel to the protest sites. People travelling to schools and offices near protest sites are advised to be prepared for heavy traffic.
Traffic police will facilitate and minimise traffic issues for drivers, the police added.
For more information about traffic conditions or routes, contact traffic police at 1197 or download the traffic map at the 1197Callcenter Facebook page and from the @traffic_1197 Twitter account.
RELATED