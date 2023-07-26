Jackson Wang joins BMA in removing trash from Bangkok canal

They were joined by hundreds of fans and volunteers who showed up at the canal by Soi Lat Phrao Wanghin 41 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The event was hosted by C2 drinking water in collaboration with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and TerraCycle Thai Foundation to promote public awareness of waste sorting and recycling, as well as the need to keep the city’s canals clean.

Manufactured by C Drink Ltd, C2 is Thailand’s first no-label drinking bottled water to promote the zero-waste concept. The company has chosen as its presenter Jackson Wang of the GOT7 boyband, who is hugely popular among Thai fans.

Chadchart said the activity removed more than 2.2 tonnes of garbage from the Lat Phrao canal.

He added that participants also learned how to properly separate plastic waste from household garbage during a workshop session.

“This activity is in line with the BMA’s ‘Mai Te Ruam’ (Do not mix wastes) campaign, in which the city takes plastic bottles and recycles them into reflective vests to enhance safety for road sweepers,” he said.

Chadchart added that the Mai Te Ruam campaign and Zero Waste initiative that started last year have helped cut Bangkok’s waste by 10% to 90,000 tonnes per day.

Also joining the governor on Tuesday were his secretary Pimuk Simaroj, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, and director of BMA’s Environment Department Praphas Lueangsirinapha.