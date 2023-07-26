Monsoon continues to bring downpours to most of Thailand
Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for most of the country over the next 24 hours, with the lower Northeast, Central region, the East and the west coast of the South likely to see isolated heavy rains.
The Thai Meteorological Department warned people in these areas to be aware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands.
The southwest monsoon was also continuing to affect wave height in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand and, to a lesser extent, in the lower Andaman and Gulf, with small boats advised to stay ashore.
Typhoon Doksuri is expected to move to the upper South China Sea on Wednesday and make landfall over southeast China late Thursday or early Friday.
Temperature-wise, lows of 24-26 °C and highs of 33-36 °C can be expected in the North and
Northeast, East and South, rising to 35-36 °C in the Central region.