Talim to bring heavy rains to most of Thailand from Sunday: TMD

Tropical depression Talim is forming off the coast of the Philippines and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches Vietnam on Tuesday.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Saturday that Talim will then move past China’s Hainan Island in the South China Sea before making landfall in northern Vietnam between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Subsequently, heavy rain can be expected in most parts of Thailand – North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions, including Greater Bangkok.

Chomparee Chompurat, TMD director-general, said there may be flash floods in low-lying zones and areas near waterways.