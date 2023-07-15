Talim to bring heavy rains to most of Thailand from Sunday: TMD
Most parts of Thailand can expect heavy to very heavy rain from Sunday to Thursday as a tropical storm strengthens on its way to Vietnam.
Tropical depression Talim is forming off the coast of the Philippines and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches Vietnam on Tuesday.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Saturday that Talim will then move past China’s Hainan Island in the South China Sea before making landfall in northern Vietnam between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Subsequently, heavy rain can be expected in most parts of Thailand – North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions, including Greater Bangkok.
Chomparee Chompurat, TMD director-general, said there may be flash floods in low-lying zones and areas near waterways.
The TMD also said the tropical storm was likely to strengthen the seasonal southwesterly monsoon in the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
This would lead to stronger winds and high waves both in both the western and eastern coasts of the South. Waves ranging from 2 to 4 metres high can be expected, Chomparee said.
She added that these high waves will make the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea unsafe for small boats during this period.