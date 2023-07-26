Global warming contributing to rise in skin cancer

Rates of skin cancer rose about 1% per year among women aged 50 and older from 2015 to 2019 but stabilised among men, according to the Global Cancer Observatory.

In 2020, skin cancer deaths in Thailand reached 1,133, according to the World Health Organisation.

Generally, skin cancer can be divided into two main types: melanoma and non-melanoma.

Exposure to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including UV from tanning beds, over a long period is a major cause of skin cancer. Other factors that may contribute to the development of skin cancer include infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), having long-lasting chronic wounds, ageing, and a family history of skin cancer.

To reduce the risk of skin cancer, individuals should be cautious about sun exposure and adopt protective measures, such as wearing sun-protective clothing and using sunscreen. Regular skin examinations by a dermatologist are also recommended. Early detection of potential skin abnormalities can facilitate more effective treatment.

It is essential to be aware of skin cancer and regularly check for any changes in moles, freckles, or sores on the skin. Early detection can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment and recovery.