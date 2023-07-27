Three arrested, 32kg of heroin destined for Australia seized

CSD commander Pol Maj-General Montree Theskhan told a press conference on Thursday at the CSD head office that the three men were arrested after police found the drug in 831 small plastic bags hidden in wooden crates.

The suspects were arrested at a warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province on Wednesday where the drug was found in hidden chambers, built into pieces of wood that were assembled into crates for holding jade and stone sculptures of the Buddha and other images.

Montree said police had earlier received a tip-off from an informant that a drug gang was planning to smuggle heroin to a buyer in Australia by disguising the shipment as sculptures.