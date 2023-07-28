Supreme Court rules Ashton Asoke-Rama 9 project illegal

The developer and the state agencies involved will be held responsible for the damages caused, and have been given a 14-day deadline to provide remedies without having to demolish the building.

The highest administrative court upheld the decision of the lower court to revoke the construction permit of the Ashton Asoke-Rama 9 project. The case, which is considered significant in Thailand’s real estate sector, involves the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which intended to use the land for the first phase of a railway project.

Initially, the land for the high-rise condo project was adjacent to a public road (Asok-Montri Road), but part of it was later reclaimed to accommodate the project.

According to Pisit Detchaiyasak, a legal advisor from WCP, reclaimed land cannot be given to private parties for use in construction. When the land cannot be utilised for construction, the issuance of construction permits by government agencies violates the law, as the land does not meet the requirements stated in the Ministry of Interior Regulation No. 33 (1992).