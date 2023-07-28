Historic train trip to mark His Majesty’s birthday

The train ride, featuring historic Japanese-made steam locomotives, left Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway station at 8.10am and arrived at the railway station in the old capital at 10.20am.

Many passengers took the opportunity to take photos of the steam locomotives.

The passengers had six hours to explore the historic city, visit its famous temples, and enjoy local delicacies.

The train was scheduled to leave Ayutthaya at 4.40pm and arrive in Bangkok at 6.55pm.

The train was drawn by Pacific-class steam locomotive numbers 824 and 850, which were built by Japan's Nippon Sharyo after World War II and put into SRT service for the first time in 1949. The well-maintained steam locomotives are kept at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot in Bangkok.