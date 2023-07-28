New transport master plan ready for Bangkok metropolis

The department’s Second Mass Rapid Transit Master Plan in Bangkok Metropolitan Region (M-MAP 2) has a total of 33 routes to meet the increased demand from commuters as the city is growing, deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said on Friday.

She said that the M-MAP 2 comprises eight routes included in the M-MAP 1 that have not been constructed, 14 new routes, and 11 extensions of existing routes.

Under the original M-MAP, 242.34 kilometres of mass transit railways have been built and are operated in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces and another 105.40km is under construction, Tipanan said.

According to the spokeswoman, the development of transport and communication infrastructure is a part of the 20-year National Strategic Plan.

“The government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha is determined to develop the country, as it is pushing for the implementation of the M-MAP 2 to cope with future development,” Tipanan said.