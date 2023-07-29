Downpours forecast for most of Thailand till Thursday

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify from Saturday to Thursday, according to the department’s seven-day forecast issued on Friday.

The department said these conditions will result in more rainfall across the country, with isolated heavy rains likely in the Northeast and Central regions, including Bangkok, and the South’s east coast. Isolated very heavy rains are possible in the North, the East and the South’s west coast.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf could rise to two to three metres in height and over three metres in thundershowers.

The department warned of flash floods and rivers overflowing their banks in low-lying areas. Small boats should be kept ashore in the upper Andaman and the upper Gulf until Thursday.

The department said the tropical typhoon “Doksuri” over the upper South China Sea will make landfall at Fujian on Saturday. It will be downgraded to a tropical storm, tropical depression and finally a low-pressure area. The storm will have no direct effect on Thailand.

Another tropical storm “Khanun” is forming to the east of the Philippines and is moving slowly northwest toward China, the department added.