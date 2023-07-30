Transforming waste into sustainable raw materials

To reduce waste, a collaborative research and development agreement was signed by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the National Science and Technology Development Agency, and the Department of Industrial Works. This initiative aims to reduce waste.

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul said Thailand needs to enhance its competitive edge in three ways:

Investing in emerging high-tech industries.

Preparing for an ageing society that could see the country’s population fall from 75 million to 33 million by 2075.

Adapting to the new global trade rules that align with environmental, social, and governance principles.

All industries, including waste generators, transporters, and processors, need to adopt the circular economy approach to deal with these changes. A Circular Material Hub was established to exchange and reuse waste or unused materials to create new value and job opportunities. This transformation aims to turn waste from one industry into raw material for another.

The effort to eliminate waste in Thailand involves the entire supply chain. It aims to:

Add value to industrial waste.

Participate in research and development to enhance the value of industrial waste for new product development and support a low-carbon and sustainable society.

Developing standards and regulations to promote the beneficial use of waste.