Thai-built prototype of super-luxury train debuts

The train will be delivered to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in September. The project was developed by the programme management unit for competitiveness (PUMC) and the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council, according to Associate Professor Weerasak Udomkitdecha who chairs the programme’s future transportation, robotics and automation subcommittee.

Researchers from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology LadKrabang collaborated with Sinogen-Pinpetch Joint Venture and the SRT with funding from PMUC. The project focused on the integration of basic technologies available in Thailand to align with the “Thai First” policy of the Ministry of Transport and the government's effort to promote domestically produced goods, especially in railway projects.

In the future, train purchases are expected to require at least 40% local content. Over the next 20 years, demand for passenger train cars is estimated to be at least 2,425 units. With the increasing investment in railway infrastructure by the state, the average value of a train car is about 50 million baht, making the market for manufacturing passenger train cars worth at least 100 billion baht a year, Weerasak said.

Rolling stock is considered a crucial technology in the value chain of the rail system. Importing rolling stock and components accounted for up to 80% of the total value of imported railway products from 2015 to 2018. Consequently, there is a significant opportunity to accelerate the development of manufacturers in the supply chain to improve Thailand's rail transport industry, Weerasak said.