Heavy rains to hit most of Thailand until Thursday

Meanwhile, a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, it added.

In a weather warning issued on Monday, the department said these conditions will result in continuous rains in most of the country. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are possible in certain areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South.

Meanwhile, wave height in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf will be 2-3 metres high and higher 3 metres in storms.

The department warned of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. Extra caution is advised during storms and small boats in the upper Andaman and the upper Gulf should remain ashore until August 3, it added.

A news source reported that officials had to evacuate over 800 residents of Tinoko Village in Tak province in the early hours of Monday due to flash floods.

The source said provincial officers and rescue staff of Nithi Phet Kasem foundation raced against time to move villagers and their belongings from the village in the province’s Tha Song Yang area after floodwaters rose to about a metre following heavy rain.

Villagers have been transported to a shelter of 35th Paramilitary Regiment in Mae Usu subdistrict. No reports of injuries or deaths have been received.

The source added that the rising waters also flooded the entrance of Mae Usu Cave, a famous tourist attraction in Tak, causing traffic to the attraction and the nearby Kho Lu village to be cut off.