Mobile app to warn users of dengue fever risk areas

the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC) have collaborated with the Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control to develop a mobile application called “RooTun” to support proactive surveillance and control.

RooTun (Know Now) collects data on the dengue situation to alert users / the public of the risk in the location they are visiting and also provides advice on prevention, explained Dr. Naina Sahavejchaphan Head of Simulation and Data-Drive Research Team.

In addition to notifying users of dengue fever risk areas, the app also provides alerts for other health risks such as:

-COVID-19

-PM 2.5 fine dust levels

-Heat index

-Weather conditions

The mobile app is available for download from the Android Play Store and Apple App Store.