Thailand to turn global food security crisis into opportunity

Chanthanon said “Thailand is still maintaining agricultural exports well and is benefiting from the increased price of agricultural commodities and processed food. Thailand’s favourable terrain is conducive to agriculture, providing a level of food security and enabling production for domestic consumption and exports.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is taking steps to improve food security by creating a comprehensive database. Additionally, the OAE is developing a provincial crop calendar specific to each province, which will help estimate the amount and type of agricultural products available each month and aid in managing food security during normal times and crises.

Factoring in nutritional value, agricultural produce exports for the past three years include

carbohydrates like rice, of which 20.67 million tonnes are produced on average per year with 6.48 million tonnes exported, leaving 12.27 for domestic consumption. For cassava, 31.72 million tonnes are produced, 6.67 million tonnes of derived products are exported, and 11.83 million tonnes are consumed domestically.

For fats, an average of 16.52 million tonnes of palm oil is produced annually, of which 489,427 tonnes are exported and 1.25 million tonnes are consumed domestically.

As for protein, an average of 14.97 billion eggs are produced annually, 250 million are exported and the rest are consumed domestically. An average of 2.63 million chickens are produced annually, 1.57 million are consumed domestically and 903,584 tonnes are exported. An average of 1.92 million tonnes of pork is produced annually, 1.34 million tonnes is consumed domestically and 23,168 tonnes is exported.

However, corn-derived animal feed must be imported from neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Soybeans, which are used for processing food, oil, and animal feed, must be imported from the United States and Brazil. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a shortage of these products.