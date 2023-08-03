Thailand to submit bid to host creative cities conference in Chiang Mai

The Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was founded to foster collaboration between cities that have identified creativity as a key component for urban development.

The network comprises 295 cities from 90 countries. Five Thai cities — Bangkok, Phuket, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, and Chiang Mai — are included in the list. Chiang Mai was recognised as a creative city by Unesco for its crafts and folk art in 2017.

Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem told the press on Thursday that the ministry, in concert with its partners like Creative Economy Agency (CEA), Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, had decided propose Chiang Mai as the venue to hold the UCCN annual conference.

Ittipol said that Thailand had already proved its preparedness by hosting many important meetings, like the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders.

He said the caretaker Cabinet had already allocated the required funds last week and that if Thailand’s bid to organise the event were to be successful, another budget allocation would be needed.