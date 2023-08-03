Thailand to submit bid to host creative cities conference in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai could earn a global reputation as a creative city as Thailand has put forward a bid to host the UCCN Annual Conference, a prominent meeting involving Unesco-recognised creative city members worldwide.
The Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was founded to foster collaboration between cities that have identified creativity as a key component for urban development.
The network comprises 295 cities from 90 countries. Five Thai cities — Bangkok, Phuket, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, and Chiang Mai — are included in the list. Chiang Mai was recognised as a creative city by Unesco for its crafts and folk art in 2017.
Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem told the press on Thursday that the ministry, in concert with its partners like Creative Economy Agency (CEA), Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation, and Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, had decided propose Chiang Mai as the venue to hold the UCCN annual conference.
Ittipol said that Thailand had already proved its preparedness by hosting many important meetings, like the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders.
He said the caretaker Cabinet had already allocated the required funds last week and that if Thailand’s bid to organise the event were to be successful, another budget allocation would be needed.
After submitting the bid, Thailand will have to wait to find out if it is among the five finalists, which will be announced later this month.
If chosen among the five finalists, Thailand will need to make a presentation to entice votes from members in September before the final vote in October.
Ittipol added that the event could bring in up to 125 million baht in revenue, adding that the country, more crucially, would gain knowledge and expertise from other creative cities.
Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said that they plan to organise a meeting under the theme "Enhancing Multicultural Transformation" to portray the cultural diversity in the province.
Pichet said that the population of Chiang Mai was culturally diverse, featuring tribal groups, foreigners, and people from every region.
Chakrit Pichyangkul, the executive director of the CIA, said that he aims to promote the “3B idea”, which comprises bridge, blend, and build.
He explained the concepts as: bridging the gap between local and contemporary creative ideas; blending Chiang Mai's multiculturalism with worldwide collaboration; and building international partnerships to tackle future challenges.
The northern province has experience in holding several major international events, like Chiang Mai Crafts Forum in 2019 and Chiang Mai Creative Cities Network Forum in 2021.
It was also honoured as Unesco Learning City in 2021 and World Festival and Event City in 2022.