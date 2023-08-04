Heavy rain forecast for 43 provinces

mainly in the north, northeast and eastern regions. This is likely to cause sudden floods and flash floods, especially in hilly and low-lying areas.

Bangkok will also see downpours, with 60% of the area affected.

The upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will experience moderate waves, with wave heights of 2 metres and above in storms. Sailors should exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, the slow-moving Typhoon Khanun is expected to move towards northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow until August 7. Anyone planning to visit the affected areas is advised to check the weather conditions before their journey during this period.

The southwest monsoon will weaken over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the next few days resulting in reduced rainfall in Thailand. However, there will still be heavy rain in some parts of the northern, northeastern upper, eastern, and southern regions, especially on the eastern side.

Sea conditions during this period will be moderate, with wave heights around 2 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand increasing during storms. The lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters, with some areas experiencing waves higher than 2 meters.

From August 8 to August 9,the monsoon trough will move across Myanmar and the upper coast of Vietnam, entering the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The southwest monsoon will be moderate, covering the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, resulting in an increase in rainfall in some parts of the northern and northeastern upper regions.