BMA calls on districts to investigate foreign-owned businesses

Gen Nipat Thonglek, advisor to the Bangkok governor, said that BMA officials and the police had been invited to the meeting to discuss their strategy to manage areas with several foreign businesses. The high number of these businesses has caused netizens to label the district as “a city of this country or that country.”

It emerged from the meeting that almost all foreign businesses in Huai Khwang utilised Thai nominee shareholders, or had a Thai national holding shares for a foreign national. Samphanthawong also has many of these cases, the district’s chief claimed.

Officials have advised district directors in other areas to review section 42 of the Ministry of Commerce's regulations regarding local judicial authority. It was discovered that many unlawful businesses have used Thai citizens to register gift shops, even though the workers are not necessarily Thai themselves.