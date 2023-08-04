Deputy police chief tackles encroachment epidemic on Koh Lipe

“Therefore, the prime minister established a central committee to combine all departments to ensure success in these proceedings,” he said.

The committee established by the Land Department is checking evidence from the Department of Special Investigation and the Department of National Parks, including aerial survey photographs taken between 1950 and 1951.

After reviewing more than 10,000 documents, the committee has decided to demolish 42 projects on the island. However, villagers affected will be permitted to continue their livelihoods.

Private developers have been told to obtain approval from the Department of National Parks before constructing new projects.

Surachate said that he will personally deal with developers regarding disputes affecting access to school roads and paths to the ocean. He said he will also follow up with the Department of Lands, the Department of National Parks, and the Treasury Department. The district governor will also be on hand to help define land boundaries and issue correct title deeds.