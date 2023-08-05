Monsoon downpours till Thursday, flash-flood alerts issued

A monsoon system trough over northern Myanmar and Vietnam is affecting the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to about two metres and higher during thunderstorms.

Flash flood alerts have been issued for the upper North and Northeast regions, while boat pilots are advised to be cautious and to avoid thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Department’s forecasts till Thursday by region are:

North

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains throughout until Thursday. Isolated heavy rains in the upper and western parts of the region. Temperature: lows of 23-27° Celsius and highs of 29-36°C.

Northeast

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain mostly in the most northern provinces. Temperature: lows of 23-27°C and highs of 28-37°C.

Central

Scattered thundershowers until at least Thursday. Temperature: lows of 23-28°C and highs of 32-3°C.