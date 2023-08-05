Monsoon downpours till Thursday, flash-flood alerts issued
A moderate southwest monsoon will cause rainfall in most regions of Thailand until Thursday, with isolated heavy showers in the North, the East and the South’s west coast, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.
A monsoon system trough over northern Myanmar and Vietnam is affecting the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to about two metres and higher during thunderstorms.
Flash flood alerts have been issued for the upper North and Northeast regions, while boat pilots are advised to be cautious and to avoid thunderstorms.
The Meteorological Department’s forecasts till Thursday by region are:
North
Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains throughout until Thursday. Isolated heavy rains in the upper and western parts of the region. Temperature: lows of 23-27° Celsius and highs of 29-36°C.
Northeast
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain mostly in the most northern provinces. Temperature: lows of 23-27°C and highs of 28-37°C.
Central
Scattered thundershowers until at least Thursday. Temperature: lows of 23-28°C and highs of 32-3°C.
East
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Wave heights of one to two metres and over two metres during thunderstorms. Temperature: lows of 24-29°C and highs of 29-36°C.
South
Scattered thunderstorms along the east coast. Waves will be one to two metres in height, and over two metres during thundershowers. Temperature: lows of 23-27°C and highs of 31-37°C.
Waves off Phuket will exceed two metres during thunderstorms. In Krabi and areas south of the province waves will be one to two metres in height, and over two metres in thunderstorms. Temperature: lows of 23-28°C and highs of 29-35°C.
Bangkok
Scattered thundershowers until Thursday. Temperature: lows of 26-29°C and highs of 31-37°C.