Pattaya restaurant owner defies demolition order

The owner threatened to sue officials from the Pattaya Building Control Department for trespassing on his property.

City officials on September 22, 2022 issued an order to demolish a one-storey concrete building and an adjacent steel structure located on Om Laem Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, which were built without a permit.

In July last year, the city had urged the owner to file for a suitable permit to avoid demolition, but he reportedly failed to do so by the deadline, resulting in the demolition order being issued.

According to the order, the building must be demolished in 30 days and the owner has to pay a demolition fee of 168,900 baht.

The owner reportedly did not cooperate with officials after the order was issued, prompting the city to file a court appeal for a detention order which is currently being processed.

