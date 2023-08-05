Thailand eyes taxes for foreign OTT content providers

He suggested that the tax also apply to overseas-based OTT service operators that earn from offering their services in Thailand.

Over-the-top (OTT) media service refers to any online content provider that offers streaming media as a standalone product.

At a House of Representatives meeting on Saturday, Takorn said millions of Thais use their smartphones to shop and buy online services.

He explained that these mobile applications rely on the OTT system for money transfers. These transactions, he said, see the money first transferred outside Thailand and then transferred back in, which should be subject to a service fee of 15 to 20%.

