Excise Dept promotes ESG issues to achieve sustainable development

The department is promoting sustainable business practices by offering tax incentives for businesses that prioritise environmental concerns.

Excise Department Director General Ekniti Nitithanprapas, said environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues are a challenge that Thailand must face, as the world undergoes transformations and places greater emphasis on the environment. The latest Global Climate Risk Index report indicates that Thailand is highly susceptible to severe environmental impacts.

In the event of an environmental crisis, Thailand will experience significant consequences, especially with impending droughts in the next two years. Industry, services, and agriculture will be affected. These challenges are becoming more frequent and pose a significant threat to the country, Ekniti warned.

Furthermore, a looming environmental challenge is the global commitment to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Thailand has joined the Conference of the Parties (COP20) and aims to collaborate in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, targeting carbon neutrality by 2050 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, Ekniti added.

As international efforts are being implemented, such as Europe's initiative to require reporting of carbon emissions for goods shipped to Europe starting this October, businesses must comply. Non-compliance with emissions limits in the coming years will result in taxation. The United States is also moving in a similar direction, posing regulatory challenges.