BMA joins AIS, partners to educate students to protect themselves against cyber threats

BMA deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon signed a memorandum of understanding with AIS, the Mental Health Department and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) to adapt AIS Oonjai Cyber (Surfing cyberspace with peace of mind) courses for 437 BMA-run schools.

The signing ceremony was held on Friday.

Sanon said the course will be taught to some 250,000 teachers, students and staff of BMA schools, starting in the current school year.

It will teach basic skills to students to increase their “Thailand Cyber Wellness Index” level so that they know how to use social media and digital technologies properly and safely.