Bangkok celebrates HM Queen Mother’s birthday by honouring 50 outstanding mums
Fifty “outstanding mothers” from Bangkok’s 50 districts were awarded in a ceremony held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother ahead of National Mother’s Day on August 12.
The awards were handed out by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday at the Prince Palace Hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prab Sattru Phai district.
The event had been held to honour HM the Queen Mother on the occasion of her 91st birthday and to remember the great deeds she has done for the country, the governor said.
He added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) also wants to use this occasion to remind children to be grateful to their mothers and give them the utmost respect.
Attending the event were 530 BMA officials, members of the general public and the 50 “outstanding mothers”.
Chadchart also led the attendees in blessing the Queen Mother and wishing her a happy birthday.
Thailand celebrates National Mother’s Day on August 12 – Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday.
In his speech, Chadchart said mothers played a crucial role not just for their families but also for society. He said mothers, especially single mums, worked hard to raise their children and teach them to become good citizens. He said without their efforts, Bangkok would not have progressed this far.
“I would like to extend my moral support to single parents for the force of their love that has driven all the issues in their life,” Chadchart said.
He said the BMA would try to extend better help to single mothers by providing free education and improving daycare centres.
The event included an exhibition showcasing Her Majesty’s great deeds as well as booths selling products made in the capital, as well as those made by the elderly at the Bang Khae Home and the Din Daeng elderly care centre.