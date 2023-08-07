Bangkok celebrates HM Queen Mother’s birthday by honouring 50 outstanding mums

The awards were handed out by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday at the Prince Palace Hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prab Sattru Phai district.

The event had been held to honour HM the Queen Mother on the occasion of her 91st birthday and to remember the great deeds she has done for the country, the governor said.

He added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) also wants to use this occasion to remind children to be grateful to their mothers and give them the utmost respect.