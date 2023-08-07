BMA brings legendary football manga to Bangkok futsal community
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has joined hands with online media Think Curve to renovate the futsal court at the Huai Khwang flats community in Din Daeng district of Bangkok by painting it with the picture of legendary Japanese football manga — Captain Tsubasa.
The artwork was designed by Yoichi Takahashi, the creator of Captain Tsubasa.
Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon explained that the event was a part of the Dream Stadium project initiated by the BMA and its partners, which also includes other activities like organising football matches.
He said the initiative would begin with a five-on-five football game and the renovation of futsal courts in four communities, namely Kudi Chin, Chuea Phloeng, Keha Klong Six, and Huai Khwang Flats.
Sanon said that sport is a crucial activity for good health, and it could enhance social cohesion amongst people in a community.
He said the BMA intends to work further on this initiative by improving more than 1,000 sporting grounds in the capital, adding that collaborating with the public sector could get around budgetary challenges.
This is in keeping with the policy of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to organise 12 festivals for each month of the year, he said.
Chadchart plans to organise a sporting event in September.
Many well-known football players take inspiration from Captain Tsubasa, which has earned him a reputation as one of the most iconic football animation characters.