BMA brings legendary football manga to Bangkok futsal community

He said the initiative would begin with a five-on-five football game and the renovation of futsal courts in four communities, namely Kudi Chin, Chuea Phloeng, Keha Klong Six, and Huai Khwang Flats.

Sanon said that sport is a crucial activity for good health, and it could enhance social cohesion amongst people in a community.

He said the BMA intends to work further on this initiative by improving more than 1,000 sporting grounds in the capital, adding that collaborating with the public sector could get around budgetary challenges.