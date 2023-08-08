Heavy rain to bring more misery to North, Northeast

The moderate southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, combined with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam and southern China, will bring thundershowers to much of the country, mostly in the west, and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in storms. Ships should proceed with caution and keep away from stormy conditions.

Severe tropical storm Khanun over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move through southern Japan and the Korea Strait during August 8-10. The meteorological department suggests those planning to travel to these areas keep abreast with the latest updates on weather conditions.

Provinces to be affected by heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday are:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon

East: Chanthaburi and Trat

South (east coast): Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

South (west coast): Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.