Get ready to feast on meatballs in Buri Ram this weekend

This northeastern province has earned a name for its “Look Chin Yeun Kin” or meatballs that can be eaten while standing – or meatballs on a stick that can be enjoyed on the go.

Thai-style meatballs are pre-cooked and then chilled. They can be eaten either grilled or fried with Thai chilli sauce.

Buri Ram’s meatballs rose in popularity recently when its very own K-pop star, Blackpink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, said she missed the meatballs from her hometown.

This year’s meatball-eating fest will be held from Friday to Sunday from noon to 10pm in the plaza of Chang Arena in Buri Ram’s Muang district.

Participants can expect over 40 stalls selling meatballs, as well as booths selling local products, handicrafts and souvenirs from 23 districts.

The meatball-eating competition offers cash prizes adding up to 100,000 baht and is divided into three categories: open to all, women and teams.

Influencer Praiwan “Parry” Wannabut will also host a competition for Buri Ram’s best meatball and chilli sauce makers. Also featured will be free concerts, cultural shows and covers of Blackpink’s songs.