Arab bikers block rescuers from taking injured rider to Pattaya hospital

Rescuers from the Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation rushed to Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya at 4.30am after receiving information of a motorcycle accident.

But the rescuers found the injured Kuwaiti tourist, identified as Ahmad Jraoaalazmi, 22, surrounded by dozens of Arab friends, all believed to be his compatriots.

The rescuers said the bikers initially refused to allow them to take the injured tourist to a hospital, apparently misunderstanding that he would be apprehended by police.