Raise taxes on the rich instead of cutting elderly allowances, protesters say

About 40 elderly protesters rallied in front of Gate 4 of the ministry’s compound to submit a letter listing their demands to the ministry’s permanent secretary.

The protest was coordinated by the We Fair, Welfare organisation.

The letter noted that the protesters had heard that the ministry planned to submit its cost-cutting proposal to the next government for approval. It said that the universal monthly allowance for the elderly was initially an upgrade of a charity system introduced for impoverished elderly people in 2009. The upgrade introduced a tiered system in 2010 that grants 600 to 1,000 baht monthly allowances to the elderly.