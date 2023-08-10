Special blends, unique brands key to Thai coffee’s global appeal, official says

Thailand can increase its competitiveness in the global coffee market by producing and processing speciality coffees, Trade Policy and Strategy Office director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn said on Thursday.

This will increase the value of Thai coffee and promote Thai coffee as a global brand, he said.

Thai coffee exports rose 7.7% year on year in the first half of this year to US$459.47 million, with most being instant coffee: $1.23 million (43.21 million baht) worth of coffee beans was exported and $58.24 million (2.04 billion baht) worth of instant coffee was exported.