Over 80% of Thai state agencies pass 'integrity and transparency' test

A total of 6,737 out of the 8,323 agencies managed to get the minimum passing ITA score of 85, National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) president Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said on Thursday.

That accounted for 80.94% of all the agencies assessed in fiscal 2023, which ends on September 30 – 10.42% higher than last year, Watcharapol said.

He said that many of the 1,586 agencies that failed to pass the assessment faced staff or budget shortages.

The average score for all the Thai agencies assessed this year was 90.19, which is 2.62 points higher than last year, Watcharapol said.

The Administrative Court obtained an ITA score of 97.74, which was the highest among independent agencies. The NACC was among the agencies assessed, according to Watcharapol, but he did not disclose its score.