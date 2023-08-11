Packaging producers push for enactment of EPR law

The concept of EPR has been around for more than 40 years and is being implemented in 65 countries, Prof. Panet Manomaiwibul, head of research with Circular Economy for Waste-free Thailand (CEWT), Mae Fah Luang University recently told the Nation.

“The goal of EPR is to promote circulation of used packaging by having the producers take part in its collection, storage, and recycling to increase the economic value of these waste materials,” he said.

The EPR could be first implemented as joint strategies among partner producers, then upgraded to an industry-wide policy, and eventually become law to enforce the participation of all related parties, he added.

“Thailand is now in the process of drafting the EPR law and will soon conduct a public hearing,” said Panet. “Soon we will follow in the footsteps of other Southeast Asia nations who have already implemented EPR, namely Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.”