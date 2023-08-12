Move Forward MP explains his side of story over brawl in Bangkok restaurant

Chorayuth, an MP representing Bangkok’s Yannawa and Bang Kho districts, said the incident took place at around 2.30am on Friday, while he was having drinks with his friends.

He said a customer wearing a black T-shirt approached his group, sat down and began talking to them, before getting up and kicking away a chair.

“A moment later he grabbed the neck of a female friend sitting next to me,” the MP said. “When I raised my hand to stop him, he suddenly slapped me in the face and punched me again when I stood up.”

Chorayuth said that he responded to the assault instinctively, which led to a brawl that was broken up by restaurant staff and other customers. He said both sides left the establishment that night without pressing any charges.

“I admit my action was wrong and I should not have responded with violence,” he said. “I take full responsibility and apologise to the people who have elected me as their representative.

“This incident is an important lesson to me,” Chorayuth said as he promised to “behave suitably as expected of an MP”.

He added that this post would be his only explanation of the incident and that he will not provide any interviews on a subject as it has no public benefit. He also called on news channels to refrain from twisting the situation.