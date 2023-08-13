Flash-flood threat rises as downpours intensify today

The southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand is strengthening as a low-pressure system moves across the northern and upper northeastern regions. This will cause rainfall nationwide.

Flash floods are an acute danger in hilly terrain.

The provinces that will receive the heaviest rainfall today are:

North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak.

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.