Pink Line to start trial runs from Tuesday, will offer free rides from next month
The Pink Line linking Nonthaburi to Min Buri district in the east of Bangkok will start trial runs from Tuesday before the line opens for public trials next month.
A source from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) said the construction of the monorail with 30 stations between Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai intersection to the north of Bangkok to Min Buri is almost 100% complete.
The MRTA source said trial runs will kick off on Tuesday and the concessionaire, the Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd, will carry out free public test runs from September to October. The line should officially start running from November, the source added.
A report filed to the MRTA at the end of July showed that the public works of the Pink Line had been completed by 97.35%, the installation of the electrical system by 97.74% and the overall progress by 97.54%.
The Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd was set up by the BSR JV consortium, which comprises BTS Holdings Plc, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc, and Ratch Group Plc.
The Pink Line has 30 stations and a depot and park-and-ride car park at its Min Buri terminal.
It will have four connection points with other train services as follows:
• MRT Orange Line at Thailand Cultural Centre Station
• SRT Red Line at Lak Si Station
• BTS Green Line at Wat Phra Si Mahathat Station
• MRT Purple Line at Nonthaburi Government Complex.