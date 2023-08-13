Pink Line to start trial runs from Tuesday, will offer free rides from next month

A source from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) said the construction of the monorail with 30 stations between Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai intersection to the north of Bangkok to Min Buri is almost 100% complete.

The MRTA source said trial runs will kick off on Tuesday and the concessionaire, the Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd, will carry out free public test runs from September to October. The line should officially start running from November, the source added.

A report filed to the MRTA at the end of July showed that the public works of the Pink Line had been completed by 97.35%, the installation of the electrical system by 97.74% and the overall progress by 97.54%.