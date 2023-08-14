Man, 36, becomes first patient to die of Mpox in Thailand

The department director-general, Dr Tharet Krutnairawiwong, said the 34-year-old patient died at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on Friday.

Tharet said the patient, a resident of Chonburi province, was first hospitalised when he went to see a doctor at a private hospital on July 3 after he developed fever, a headache, rashes and blisters on many parts of his body.

On July 11, the hospital diagnosed him with possibly being infected with Mpox, so the hospital sent his samples for testing to the infectious diseases institute. The patient tested positive for the Mpox virus.