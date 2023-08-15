His Majesty the King’s sons bid goodbye to crowds before boarding flight to New York
His Majesty’s second and third eldest sons, Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, returned to New York early on Tuesday after being away for 27 years.
Vacharaesorn, 42, spent just over a week in Bangkok after having arrived on August 7, while Chakriwat, 40, only arrived at the weekend.
The brothers visited the Siriraj Hospital Museum on Sunday to pay respect to their ancestors
Vacharaesorn, who wore a T-shirt reading “Virtue & Ideals give hope”, told reporters at Suvarnabhumi Airport that he and his brother wanted to do many things in Thailand, but did not have enough time.
“I am fulfilled and very happy. Thailand now is different from Thailand 27 years ago,” he said
“I hope Thailand will brim with hope and that Thai people will have love and respect, and will listen to each other.”
Vacharaesorn, who is fondly referred to as “Than On”, was seen holding his brother, “Than Ong’s”, hand tightly when speaking to reporters.
Before entering the airport terminal, the brothers waved at the crowds and smilingly bid them goodbye.
Some members of the crowd said, “People are waiting for you”.
Vacharaesorn said before leaving: “I have to go again. Hope that I, my brother, and my family could come back to Thailand again. I hope it will not take that long.”