His Majesty the King’s sons bid goodbye to crowds before boarding flight to New York

Vacharaesorn, 42, spent just over a week in Bangkok after having arrived on August 7, while Chakriwat, 40, only arrived at the weekend.

The brothers visited the Siriraj Hospital Museum on Sunday to pay respect to their ancestors

Vacharaesorn, who wore a T-shirt reading “Virtue & Ideals give hope”, told reporters at Suvarnabhumi Airport that he and his brother wanted to do many things in Thailand, but did not have enough time.

“I am fulfilled and very happy. Thailand now is different from Thailand 27 years ago,” he said