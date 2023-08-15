Eight provinces join hands to launch network for sustainable Mekong River
Networks and organisations in eight provinces of Thailand’s northern and upper northeastern regions on Saturday got together in Nong Khai province for the launch of “Network of People Who Love the Mekong” to ensure sustainable conservation and development of the Mekong River.
The event, which took place at the official residence of the Nong Khai governor in Muang district, was led by Omboon Thipsuna, president of the Community Council Network of Northeastern Provinces along the Mekong.
Also joining were representatives from the Mekong Community Institute, Rak Chiang Khan Group, Living River Association, International Rivers, Lao Natural Resource River Network, and World Wildlife Fund.
The Network of People Who Love the Mekong comprises members of communities and organisations in eight provinces — Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani — along the Mekong, members of Laos communities and representatives from international organisations.
The network aims to strengthen relationships among provinces and countries on both banks of Mekong, as well as integrate cooperation among public, private and government agencies, both domestic and international, in the conservation, rehabilitation and sustainable development of Mekong River’s resources, Omboon said.
The network also intends to work with related partners in preparing database and development plans for the Mekong region with focus on preserving the local culture, wildlife, and the way of life of communities along the Mekong River, she added.
“We want this network to be a strong and collaborative group of people, comprising local communities on the Thai and Lao riverbanks, as well as international civil society, who share the same goal,” she said.
With focus on environment and sustainable development, the group will also follow up on all Mekong campaigns of related organisations and provide them with input and information to ensure seamless cooperation, Omboon added.