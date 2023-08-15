Eight provinces join hands to launch network for sustainable Mekong River

The event, which took place at the official residence of the Nong Khai governor in Muang district, was led by Omboon Thipsuna, president of the Community Council Network of Northeastern Provinces along the Mekong.

Also joining were representatives from the Mekong Community Institute, Rak Chiang Khan Group, Living River Association, International Rivers, Lao Natural Resource River Network, and World Wildlife Fund.

The Network of People Who Love the Mekong comprises members of communities and organisations in eight provinces — Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani — along the Mekong, members of Laos communities and representatives from international organisations.

The network aims to strengthen relationships among provinces and countries on both banks of Mekong, as well as integrate cooperation among public, private and government agencies, both domestic and international, in the conservation, rehabilitation and sustainable development of Mekong River’s resources, Omboon said.