Laem Chabang Port phase 3 on track for 2027 completion: IEAT

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the progress could be seen in several dimensions, citing the construction of sand barriers now 71% complete, excavation and dredging 61%, and the wave barriers at 39% as examples.

This project aims to promote community participation and enhance the quality of life for local residents. It adheres to environmental impact assessment (EHIA) measures, assessing potential environmental impacts of the project's activities on natural resources, environmental quality, health, and the community's well-being.

To facilitate effective oversight and evaluation of environmental and health impacts, the IEAT has established three committees made up of representatives from the public, government agencies, project-related entities, and the media. The committees regularly monitor and evaluate impacts and provide compensation to affected individuals. To date, the IEAT has compensated 934 individuals, totalling 93.4 million baht.

Veeris further stated that the government has aligned the development plan for Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 with the EEC infrastructure development plan. The objective is to enhance the port's capacity for transporting natural gas and liquid products, as well as supporting the growth of the petrochemical industry. This strategic initiative aims to bolster the nation's energy security within the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate.

The development of Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 is divided into two phases: phase 1 focuses on infrastructure development, while phase 2 focuses on energy-related business areas.