Ghost returns to haunt pickup driver who hit rear of THB32m Rolls-Royce on expressway

A Chinese businesswoman, who owns the supercar, and her lawyer filed a complaint with the highway police on Wednesday, asking to locate the pickup owner and demand him to pay the full compensation.

The Chinese owner of the supercar was identified as San Yuhan, 38, while police identified the pickup truck owner and driver only as Pongthep, 23.

On Sunday, photos and video clips of the pickup truck hitting the rear of the Rolls-Royce Ghost at kilometre marker 48+000 of the Bangkok-bound motorway were widely shared on social media.

Some motorists, who claimed to have witnessed the accident, commented on the photos and clips that the pickup truck was speeding after the luxury car. The pickup has reportedly been modified, with sports gear additions to be like a racing vehicle.