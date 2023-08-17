Worker dies in accident on Lam Sali flyover

According to a rescue staffer of Siam Ruam Jai Foundation, workers were installing the 10-metre long metal sheet under the bridge using two cranes while dismantling the bridge for repair.

At around 1.50am, a sling that was attached to one of the four corners of the metal sheet became loose, causing the sheet to fall on one of the cranes and scaffolding structure.

The impact caused one worker to fall from the crane’s boom lift. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, the rescue staffer said.

Two other workers suffered minor injuries to their heads and legs, respectively.

There were no reports of damage to cars on the lanes below.

Police closed off the traffic from incoming lanes of Seri Thai Road near the bridge while workers removed debris from the road. As of reporting time, traffic was flowing normally.

The construction site has been temporarily shut down while officials investigate the cause of the accident.