Minister orders probe into denial of leave to employee to be with dying mother
The Labour Ministry has tasked its Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) to investigate the case of a female employee being denied extension of leave to visit her dying mother in Buri Ram province.
The incident caught the public attention earlier this week after a Facebook user posted several screenshots of a conversation between the employee and her supervisor, both of whom work at a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima province.
In the conversation, the woman asked her boss for leave to get vaccinated at a hospital in her hometown. She later asked to extend her leave as her mother, who was gravely sick at the hospital, might not make it past that night, but her supervisor rejected her application.
That same evening the woman told her boss that her mother had died, and that she needed to stay back for the funeral.
Her supervisor, however, said that she must return to work immediately, otherwise she should submit her resignation. The woman replied that she would resign.
After the post went viral, netizens commented in support of the bereaved woman, who later posted that she was attending her mother’s funeral at a temple in Buri Ram and was not comfortable giving interviews.
One person said that he owned a business and invited the woman to work with him after she resigns.
Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Thursday that the department was told to investigate the incident and make sure that both employee and employer receive justice under labour laws.
He said the laws allow employees to take a paid leave of absence for personal business of at least three days per year.
“This benefit is applicable to all businesses and all types of employees, including part-timers and those still under probation,” said Suchart.
To report unfair treatment of labour, contact the ministry hotline at 1546.