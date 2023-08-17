Minister orders probe into denial of leave to employee to be with dying mother

The incident caught the public attention earlier this week after a Facebook user posted several screenshots of a conversation between the employee and her supervisor, both of whom work at a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

In the conversation, the woman asked her boss for leave to get vaccinated at a hospital in her hometown. She later asked to extend her leave as her mother, who was gravely sick at the hospital, might not make it past that night, but her supervisor rejected her application.

That same evening the woman told her boss that her mother had died, and that she needed to stay back for the funeral.

Her supervisor, however, said that she must return to work immediately, otherwise she should submit her resignation. The woman replied that she would resign.

After the post went viral, netizens commented in support of the bereaved woman, who later posted that she was attending her mother’s funeral at a temple in Buri Ram and was not comfortable giving interviews.

One person said that he owned a business and invited the woman to work with him after she resigns.