All 12 districts of Nakhon Phanom declared flood disaster zones
Nakhon Phanom Governor Wanchai Chanporn on Thursday declared all 12 districts in the northeastern province as flood disaster zones to speed up aid efforts for the affected people.
The governor said that as per the initial estimates, some 40,000 rai (6,400 hectares) of paddy fields were under floodwater following several days of heavy rains.
He said each district had been allocated 500,000 baht to provide emergency assistance to flood victims. Officials would later survey the damage in detail to provide more compensation.
Heavy rains in the province and upstream provinces caused the water level in the Mekong River to rise, causing tributary rivers to burst their banks and cause flooding.
The provincial administration warned four districts — Ban Paeng, Tha Uthen, Muang and That Phanom district — through which the Mekong River runs to be on alert for rising water level.
On Thursday, the provincial administration reported that the level of the Mekong River was 10.50 metres, or 1.50 metres lower than the point where the river could burst the banks. But even at the current level, tributary rivers have already burst their banks.