All 12 districts of Nakhon Phanom declared flood disaster zones

The governor said that as per the initial estimates, some 40,000 rai (6,400 hectares) of paddy fields were under floodwater following several days of heavy rains.

He said each district had been allocated 500,000 baht to provide emergency assistance to flood victims. Officials would later survey the damage in detail to provide more compensation.

Heavy rains in the province and upstream provinces caused the water level in the Mekong River to rise, causing tributary rivers to burst their banks and cause flooding.