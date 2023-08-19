Rainfall forecast for most of Thailand until Thursday

On Saturday, isolated heavy rains are likely in the East and the South’s west coast.

From Sunday to Monday, a moderate monsoon trough will move down from Laos to lie across the North, Northeast, Central, and upper East regions, while the moderate southwest monsoon will lie over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

More rainfall will be likely in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central regions, including Bangkok, as well as the South. The East will experience very heavy isolated rains during this period.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the monsoon trough will move to Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon will remain over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rains are forecast in the upper North, upper Northeast and the East. In the South, the west coast will be hit with isolated heavy rains during this period.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are expected to average between one to two metres in height and more than 2 metres during thunderstorms from Tuesday until Thursday.

Flash floods and overflowing rivers in low-lying areas are a concern from Tuesday to Thursday in the North, upper Northeast and South, the Meteorological Department forecast, urging boat pilots to be cautious while at sea and to avoid thunderstorms during the three-day period.