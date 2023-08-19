Police, security agencies prepare plan for Thaksin’s VIP return

The meeting was led by Pol Lt-General Prachuap Wongsuk, assistant to the national police chief, and attended by representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Corrections, the Immigration Bureau, the Counter Terrorist Operations Centre, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

The meeting followed an announcement by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn, who said on Friday that he would arrive at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Tuesday at 9am.

Police expect the former premier will arrive in a private jet and, as a result, they will increase security at the VIP zone at the airport.

After Thaksin passed the immigration process, officials from the Corrections Department will bring him to the Supreme Court in Phra Nakhon district to face the charges filed against him, police said.